Police: Missing 8-year-old boy with autism found dead in swimming pool

LAS VEGAS — A missing 8-year-old boy with autism was found dead in a swimming pool shortly after police asked for help to find the child.

Las Vegas television stations and newspapers received a report from police around 10:30 p.m. Saturday night, June 22. Police said that Jacob Davis was believed to have walked away from his home around 5:15 p.m. in the area of East Russell Road and Mountain Vista Drive and were requesting the public’s assistance locating the boy.

At 11:17 p.m., Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department notified local media that the boy had been found deceased in a pool.

The boy’s birth date was listed as June 22, 2011 on the flyer meaning he died on his birthday.