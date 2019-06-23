SPCA: 50 cats, kittens rescued from ‘Faery’s Felines’ rescue operation run out of Pennsylvania home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOUNT CARMEL, Pa. -- Fifty cats and kittens had to be rescued from a Pennsylvania home where they had been living in filthy conditions and suffering from untreated medical conditions.

Officials with the Pennsylvania SPCA said they took the animals from a home in Mount Carmel Thursday and Friday, June 20 and 21.

Heartbreaking pictures sent to WNEP showed the poor health conditions of the cats and kittens taken from the house on W. 3rd Street in Mount Carmel -- removed over the course of two days.

Linda Hicks works at the convenience store across the street.

“We saw the SPCA both days. Yesterday they carried cats out in crates. Today they carried cats out in crates,” said Hicks.

SPCA officials said they were tipped off by neighbors that the people at that home were running a self-identified rescue organization. A website called “Faery's Felines” listed the home's address.

Officials said the animals were found living in filth with untreated medical conditions.

“If you can't take care of all of them, what good is it? I mean, the poor thing suffers,” said Betty McCullough. “First of all, you have to be able to afford them and be able to feed them, take them to vets.”

SPCA officials said officers removed eight cats on Thursday because those were in most dire need of medical care. On Friday, 42 animals were seized.

WNEP tried to speak to a man on the home's porch, who confirmed he lived there, but when asked whether the SPCA was at his house, he said, "No comment on that.”

According to the SPCA, while 50 cats and kittens were removed from the home, there were still more cats inside. Officials planned to return at a later date to get those animals out.

“I think that it's people who have good intentions. We have a lot of stray cats around in town, so I think people try to do what they can to help, and then it gets away from them,” said Kerri Kondisko.

SPCA officials said the cats would be kept at SPCA headquarters in Philadelphia, where they would receive medical treatment and be placed up for adoption.