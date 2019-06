Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WATERFORD-- Madelynn Le Claire is a junior at Waterford Union High School. She competes in archery. She recently won her second Wisconsin State title in the sport. Madelynn is coached by her father. She says she only beat him once. But she tries all the time to be as good of a shot as he is. Madelynn has also set records for her archery both indoors and outdoors.

Madelynn Le Claire

Waterford Union H.S. Junior

Archery