'A lot of Bud Light:' Man with BAC of .24 arrested for DUI with 3 children in his vehicle

BUCKEYE, Ariz. — An extreme DUI suspect asked to go to jail after being caught with three young children in the car.

Buckeye police reported on June 17, they stopped a car for speeding around I-10 and Verrado Way. The driver, 30-year-old Arturo Gerome Thomas, refused to do any DUI tests. Instead, he asked to go to jail, according to police.

Inside the car, police reportedly found three children, ages, 8, 6, and 3.

Police said Thomas’ blood-alcohol content was .24, three times the legal limit. Thomas allegedly admitted to drinking “a lot of Bud Light the day and night before.” He also continued drinking when he woke up, police said.

Court records showed Thomas’ license was suspended after failing to appear in court for a previous DUI charge.

He was charged with six counts of DUI and extreme DUI.