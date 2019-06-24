MILWAUKEE -- For the first time every, astronauts on board the International Space Station will enjoy warm, gooey, freshly-baked chocolate chip cookies. Former NASA astronaut Mike Massimino joins FOX6 to explain who it works.
Baking cookies in space? A look at the new technology making it possible
-
Long-distance trip: NASA opening space station to visitors
-
An astronaut recorded a time-lapse video of earth and it’s breathtaking
-
SpaceX suffers serious setback with crew capsule accident
-
America’s 1st female astronaut candidate, Jerrie Cobb, dies
-
What to wear on Mars: A look at the future of spacesuit technology
-
-
Spaceflight is activating herpes in astronauts
-
SpaceX launches supplies to space station after power delays
-
Human health can be ‘mostly sustained’ for a year in space, NASA Twins Study concludes
-
Calling all nursing moms! See how to prepare peanut butter chocolate chip lactation cookies
-
SpaceX crew capsule ends test flight with ocean splashdown
-
-
‘Astronaut’ dummy Ripley rides aboard SpaceX’s Crew Dragon bound for space station
-
SpaceX’s mission to the International Space Station delayed by electrical problems
-
NASA estimates it will need $20 billion to $30 billion for moon landing, administrator says