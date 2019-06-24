Looking for a way to help? Donate to the families of Officer John Hetland and Officer Kou Her

Baking cookies in space? A look at the new technology making it possible

Posted 9:48 am, June 24, 2019, by

MILWAUKEE -- For the first time every, astronauts on board the International Space Station will enjoy warm, gooey, freshly-baked chocolate chip cookies. Former NASA astronaut Mike Massimino joins FOX6 to explain who it works.

