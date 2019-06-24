Create DIY projects while enjoying a drink at Rec Room Craft Co.

MILWAUKEE -- Brian Kramp spent the morning at the Rec Room Craft Co. in Walker's Point. Rec Room is a new cocktail bar and crafting space where you can create DIY projects while enjoying a drink from the bar.
About Rec Room Craft Company (website)
Rec Room Craft Co. is a DIY workshop + bar located in the Walker’s Point neighborhood of Milwaukee. Inspired by the endless hours spent making projects in our grandparents’ basement, we’re essentially the adult version of popsicle sticks, pom poms and juiceboxes.