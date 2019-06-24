Donors needed: Red Cross encourages eligible donors to give blood
MILWAUKEE — The Red Cross urges donors of all blood types to give now to help prevent delays in medical care this summer.
How to donate blood
Simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) to make an appointment or for more information. All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.
Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass® to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, before arriving at the blood drive. To get started, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Blood Donor App.
Upcoming blood donation opportunities June 24-July 15
Dodge
Ashippun
7/8/2019: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Ashippun Town Hall, W1266 Hwy O
Beaver Dam
7/3/2019: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., American Legion Post 146, 300 Beichl Ave
7/15/2019: 11:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 311 W Mackie St
7/16/2019: 12:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 311 W Mackie St
Fox Lake
7/17/2019: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Living Hope Community Church, 740 W. State St, PO Box 111
Horicon
7/18/2019: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., IAM LL873 Union Hall, 258 Barstow St
Iron Ridge
7/9/2019: 1:30 p.m. – 6 p.m., St Michael’s Lutheran Church, N4911 Gray Road
Juneau
7/9/2019: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., American Legion Post 15, 162 E Oak St
Lomira
7/15/2019: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Trinity United Methodist Church, 300 Church St
Mayville
7/25/2019: 12:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., American Legion, 134 South Main Street
Watertown
7/23/2019: 9:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Watertown Regional Medical Center, 125 Hospital Drive
Waupun
6/27/2019: 11:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., Edgewood Church, 201 Edgewood Dr
7/17/2019: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Waupun Fire Department, 16 E Main St
_______________
Fond du Lac
Brandon
7/16/2019: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Bethel Reformed Church, 305 W Main St
Campbellsport
7/16/2019: 12:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., Immanuel Lutheran Church, 350 S Helena St
Fond du Lac
7/1/2019: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., St Mary’s Springs Academy, 255 Cty Rd K
7/8/2019: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Fond du Lac Public Library, 32 Sheboygan St.
7/23/2019: 11 a.m. – 6 p.m., American Legion, 500 Fond du Lac Ave
Oakfield
7/9/2019: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Oakfield Elementary School, 200 E White Street
Ripon
7/12/2019: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Ripon High School, 850 Tiger Dr
_______________
Jefferson
Fort Atkinson
7/23/2019: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., American Legion, 201 S Water St
Jefferson
7/18/2019: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., Masonic Center, 617 Masonic Blvd
Watertown
7/25/2019: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Watertown Senior & Community Center, 514 S. First Street
_______________
Kenosha
Kenosha
7/19/2019: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Festival Foods, 6000 31st st
_______________
Milwaukee
Brown Deer
7/26/2019: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m., St Mark Evangelical Lutheran Church, 8635 N 60th St.
Franklin
7/1/2019: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Franklin City Hall, 9229 W Loomis Rd
Greenfield
7/8/2019: 8:15 a.m. – 1:15 p.m., Southwest YMCA, 11311 W Howard Ave
Milwaukee
6/24/2019: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Milwaukee County Zoo, 10001 W. Bluemound Road
6/25/2019: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Milwaukee County Zoo, 10001 W. Bluemound Road
7/5/2019: 11:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., East Library Milwaukee Public Library, 2320 N Cramer Street
7/16/2019: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, 4419 S Howell Ave
7/18/2019: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Schlitz Park Office Building, 1555 N River Center Dr
7/22/2019: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., St. Roman Parish, 1710 W. Bolivar Ave.
7/26/2019: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Honey Creek Church, 8200 West Bluemound Rd
Oak Creek
7/18/2019: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., Nucor Cold Finish, 7200 S 6th St
Wauwatosa
7/24/2019: 11:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., Echelon Apartments, 9810 Echelon Lane
Whitefish Bay
7/10/2019: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Whitefish Bay Library, 5420 N Marlborough Dr
_______________
Ozaukee
Fredonia
7/2/2019: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Fredonia Government Center, 242 Fredonia Ave
_______________
Racine
Burlington
7/5/2019: 10:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., Burlington Public Library, 166 E Jefferson St.
Mt Pleasant
7/3/2019: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Mount Pleasant Village Hall, 8811 Campus Dr
_______________
Sheboygan
Plymouth
7/11/2019: 11:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, N5990 Country Aire Rd
Sheboygan
6/24/2019: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Sheboygan Lutheran High School, 3323 University Dr.
6/28/2019: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave
7/5/2019: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave
7/12/2019: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave
7/19/2019: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave
7/22/2019: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., St. Nicholas Hospital, 3100 Superior Ave
7/26/2019: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave
Sheboygan Falls
7/11/2019: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Pine Haven Christian Communities, 220 Haven Dr
7/19/2019: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., Sheboygan Falls High School, 220 Amherst Ave.
_______________
Walworth
East Troy
7/15/2019: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., East Troy Bible Church, 2660 North St -Hwy 20
Lake Geneva
7/10/2019: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Mercyhealth, N2950 State Road 67 and Hwy 50
7/10/2019: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Badger High School, 220 E South St
Sharon
7/2/2019: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Christ Lutheran Church, 228 Martin St
Walworth
7/26/2019: 12:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., Big Foot High School, 401 Devils Ln
Whitewater
7/12/2019: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Cravath Lakefront Community Center, 341 S Fremont Street
_______________
Washington
Germantown
6/28/2019: 10:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., Germantown Community Library, N112W16957 Mequon Rd
Hartford
7/1/2019: 11:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., Hartford Union High School, 805 Cedar St.
Jackson
7/24/2019: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m., Jackson Community Center, N165 W20330 Hickory Ln
Kewaskum
6/26/2019: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Peace United Church of Christ, 343 1st St.
_______________
Waukesha
Brookfield
6/28/2019: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Sendik’s Towne Centre, 18915 W Capitol Dr, Suite 100
Hartland
6/26/2019: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Lake Country Lutheran High School, 401 Campus Dr
6/28/2019: 9:30 a.m. – 2 p.m., Hartland Public Library, 110 E Park Ave
7/16/2019: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Merton Community Center, W282 N6966 Main Street
Mukwonago
6/27/2019: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Mukwonago Village Hall, 440 River Crest Ct
7/22/2019: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Hillside Community Church, S93 County Rd NN
Muskego
6/28/2019: 10:30 a.m. – 3 p.m., Muskego Public Library, S73 W16663 Janesville Rd
7/19/2019: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Muskego Circle Community Center, S63 W13694 Janesville Rd
New Berlin
7/1/2019: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., New Berlin Public Library, 15105 Library Ln
7/22/2019: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Cleveland Pub & Grill, 14000 W. Cleveland Avenue
Oconomowoc
6/27/2019: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Oconomowoc Public Library, 200 W South St
7/16/2019: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Parkers Place Fitness, N48 W36105 East Wisconsin Ave
Pewaukee
6/27/2019: 12:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd
7/3/2019: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd
7/5/2019: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., American Red Cross Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Road
7/11/2019: 12:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd
7/12/2019: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd
7/18/2019: 12:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd
7/25/2019: 12:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd
Wales
6/27/2019: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Wales Elementary School, 219 N Oak Crest Dr
Waukesha
6/26/2019: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Waukesha Fire Station 1, 130 W Saint Paul Avenue