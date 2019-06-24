Google now lets you order takeout food without downloading apps – here’s how

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Google now lets you order food online from popular delivery services including Postmates and DoorDash without having to download any apps. Here's how to do it!

If you've ordered food online, you know how tricky it can be to find the restaurant you want from the app that delivers it. Now, Google is streamlining the process.

Just search for the restaurant or dish you want in Google Search, Maps or Assistant and look for the big "order online" button. You'll see a list of all of your available delivery options from services including DoorDash, Postmates, Delivery.com, Slice and ChowNow. Just pick one and in a few taps your food is on its way - no app download necessary.