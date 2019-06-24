Looking for a way to help? Donate to the families of Officer John Hetland and Officer Kou Her

Google now lets you order takeout food without downloading apps – here’s how

Posted 9:46 am, June 24, 2019, by

Google now lets you order food online from popular delivery services including Postmates and DoorDash without having to download any apps. Here's how to do it!

If you've ordered food online, you know how tricky it can be to find the restaurant you want from the app that delivers it. Now, Google is streamlining the process.

Just search for the restaurant or dish you want in Google Search, Maps or Assistant and look for the big "order online" button. You'll see a list of all of your available delivery options from services including DoorDash, Postmates, Delivery.com, Slice and ChowNow. Just pick one and in a few taps your food is on its way - no app download necessary.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.