Leaking meth lab in a bottle closes North Carolina Walmart

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- A North Carolina Walmart was evacuated Monday, June 24 after a suspicious spill turned out to be from a man's backpack meth lab, police said.

Around 5 p.m., a man had a liquid coming out of his backpack in the bakery area, and tracked the liquid into the bathroom, police told WGHP. The man then left the store.

Employees weren’t sure what the liquid was, so they poured their spill kit on it and it changed color.

Firefighters and police were called in to investigate, and the store was evacuated.

High Point police confirmed Monday evening that the liquid came from a small meth operation in a bottle.

The store was evacuated out of an abundance of caution, and no one got sick from the spill.

High Point police said the Walmart would be closed "for an extended time."

Police were working to identify the man who had the backpack with the meth operation in it.