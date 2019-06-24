× Man wanted after threatening to burn down victim’s house with children inside

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Police are searching for a man who allegedly shoved a victim and threatened to burn a house down with her and her children inside, according WPMT.

Jesse Eledge, 35, is facing terroristic threats and harassment charges for the incident.

On June 23 around 9:30 p.m., police were dispatched to the 300 block of East North Street in Carlisle.

Upon arrival, police found that Eledge allegedly shoved the victim and threatened to burn the house down while the victim and her children were inside.

After the incident, Eledge fled the scene, and there is an active bench warrant for his arrest.

If anyone has information on Eledge’s location, you’re asked to contact Carlisle Borough Police at 717-243-5252.