Mitch McConnell to meet 9/11 responders to discuss victim’s fund

Posted 12:56 pm, June 24, 2019, by

WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 11: U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) speaks during a news briefing after the weekly Senate Republican policy luncheon June 11, 2019 at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, DC. McConnell said the Senate plans to take up a funding bill to address the humanitarian crisis on the U.S.-Mexico border. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON — Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is meeting this week with 9/11 first responders to talk about reauthorizing the September 11th Victim Compensation Fund.

John Feal, a Ground Zero recovery worker and longtime activist, says a group of first responders will meet with McConnell on Tuesday at the Capitol.

The meeting comes as McConnell faces withering criticism from comedian Jon Stewart for what Stewarts calls a lack of urgency to replenish the victims’ fund. The fund is being depleted and has cut benefit payments by up to 70 percent.

Stewart mocked McConnell on Stephen Colbert’s late-night talk show last week, accusing the GOP leader of slow-walking the legislation.

McConnell has said the issue will be addressed and that he does not know why Stewart was “all bent out of shape.”

