× MPS serving free breakfast and lunch to children at 91 school locations

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Public Schools is offering free breakfast and lunch to children and teens 18 years of age and under. Summer meals, including dinner at many sites, are served now through the beginning of August at school locations throughout Milwaukee. The summer meal program provides free, healthy meals and is combined with other summer programming.

“Our students can enjoy summer learning, fun activities and healthy meals over the summer months,” said MPS Superintendent Dr. Keith Posley. MPS is proud to participate in the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Summer Food Service Program administered by the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction.

Meals are provided to eligible children regardless of race, color, national origin, age, gender or disability and there will be no discrimination in the course of meal service.

Families can find the nearest meal location or meal service dates and time at https://bit.ly/2J4ymi0 or by dialing 211 from a cell phone or (866) 211-3380 from a landline phone. Neon green signs are outside schools to help designate locations of free meals.

In accordance with Federal civil rights law and U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) civil rights regulations and policies, the USDA, its Agencies, offices, and employees, and institutions participating in or administering USDA programs are prohibited from discriminating based on race, color, national origin, sex, disability, age, or reprisal or retaliation for prior civil rights activity in any program or activity conducted or funded by USDA. Persons with disabilities who require alternative means of communication for program information (e.g. Braille, large print, audiotape, American Sign Language, etc.), should contact the Agency (State or local) where they applied for benefits. Individuals who are deaf, hard of hearing or have speech disabilities may contact USDA through the Federal Relay Service at (800) 877-8339. Additionally, program information may be made available in languages other than English. To file a program complaint of discrimination, complete the USDA Program Discrimination Complaint Form, (AD-3027) found online athttp://www.ascr.usda.gov/complaint_filing_cust.html, and at any USDA office, or write a letter addressed to USDA and provide in the letter all of the information requested in the form. To request a copy of the complaint form, call (866) 632-9992. Submit your completed form or letter to USDA by by mail, fax or email to:

Mail: U.S. Department of Agriculture

Office of the Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights

1400 Independence Avenue, SW

Washington, D.C. 20250-9410