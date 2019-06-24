Live: Vigil for MPD Officer Kou Her, killed in crash near 60th and Capitol
Murder suspect slashes own throat in Nebraska courtroom

Posted 5:47 pm, June 24, 2019

OMAHA, Neb. -- A Nebraska man accused of killing a 24-year-old woman slashed his own throat in the middle of his murder trial at the Saline County Courthouse Monday morning, June 24, according to KMTV.

Aubrey Trail shouted "Bailey is innocent and I curse you all" before he slashed his neck and fell from a wheelchair during court proceedings.

Trail was likely referencing 25-year-old Bailey Boswell, who's also been charged with first-degree murder in the gruesome death and dismemberment of 24-year-old Sydney Loofe.

Boswell is awaiting trial.

He swiped what may have been a pen across his neck. Deputies and others rushed to help Trail as he lay on the courtroom floor in Wilber.

Medics wheeled him out of the courthouse on a gurney and loaded him into an ambulance to give him more medical aid.

The extent of injuries wasn't immediately clear, nor was when the trial might resume.

Prosecutors said Loofe's death was a planned abduction and killing. Trail's attorney said Loofe's killing was an accident that occurred as she, Trail, and Boswell played out a consensual sex fantasy.

