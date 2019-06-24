Looking for a way to help? Donate to the families of Officer John Hetland and Officer Kou Her

Open Record: The art of suveillance

Posted 5:00 am, June 24, 2019, by

MILWAUKEE — In this episode of Open Record, Jenna Sachs and Bryan Polcyn are joined by guest host Producer Pete. Pete gives the team an inside perspective of what his job as an investigative producer entails and why the investigative team does surveillance. Plus, Bryan pulls a recorded call out of the vault that’s been a secret — until now.

