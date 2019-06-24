Police: 2 shot, wounded in separate incidents in Milwaukee, no arrests made

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating two separate shooting incidents that happened Sunday night, June 23. Two people were wounded as a result of the shootings.

According to police, the first shooting happened around 6:40 p.m. near 33rd and Burleigh. A 27-year-old man suffered non-fatal gunshots wounds after a subject shot him inside of a residence.

He was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The second shooting happened around shortly before 9 p.m. near 26th Street and Port Sunlight Way. Police say a 25-year-old man was standing near a bus stop when a vehicle drove by and subjects started shooting.

He suffered serious gunshots wounds. Officers applied two tourniquets to the victim. MFD responded and transported the victim to the hospital.

Both investigations are still ongoing and police are looking into the circumstances as well as suspect(s) involved.