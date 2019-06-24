× Police: Death of 5-year-old boy near 26th and Ruby being investigated as homicide

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department announced on Monday, June 24 that the death of a 5-year-old near 26th and Ruby on Saturday, June 22 was being investigated as a homicide.

Around 2:30 a.m., Milwaukee police were dispatched to the area. Upon arrival, police officers located a 5-year-old boy who was not breathing. Milwaukee Fire Department personnel performed life-saving measures on the child; however, the child was pronounced dead on scene.

Two adults were taken into custody for questioning and arrested following the incident. Police records showed a 29-year-old man was arrested on preliminary charges of physical abuse, and a 26-year-old woman was arrested for failing to report child neglect.