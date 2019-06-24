Live: Vigil for MPD Officer Kou Her, killed in crash near 60th and Capitol
Florida police arrest woman suspected of killing her stepfather and daughter

Posted 10:49 am, June 24, 2019, by , Updated at 06:45PM, June 24, 2019

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — A 28-year-old woman living at her parents’ house shot and killed her stepfather and her own daughter after midnight on Monday, June 24, police in Florida said.

Port St. Lucie police said Alyssa Torres shot and killed Felix Rivera, 54, and her young daughter at the Waterleaf Townhomes Apartments. Torres also attacked her mother, Marisol Rivera, 53, who suffered injuries that were not life-threatening, police said.

Police said Torres’ daughter was 8. Family members told CNN affiliate WPTV the girl was 7.

Torres then fled the scene, and she was located and arrested without incident in nearby Fort Pierce at 10:30 a.m. after a manhunt, police said.

Authorities said she admitted to shooting her family members and appeared to have acted alone. She would be charged with two counts of murder and one count of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon for the incidents, police said.

“She is cooperating, so we anticipate we will get a full story,” Port St. Lucie Police Detective Sgt. Terry Henkel said.

Torres had been living at that residence for a couple of months, Henkel said. He said there had been some disturbances regarding family members at the house previously, although none were criminal.

