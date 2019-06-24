Reward for information leading to arrest in death of Officer Hetland increases to $78,500

RACINE — The reward for information leading to the arrest of the person who shot and killed Racine Police Officer John Hetland increased to $78,500 Monday, June 24, the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department announced.

Donors include:

FBI $20,000

Andis Company: $15,000

Racine Culvers: $5,000

Kenosha Tattoo Company $1,000

Crime Stoppers Reward stands at $37,500 with donations from the below businesses:

Z Mac Transportation $2,000

Central Saw & Mower $1,000

Educator’s Credit Union $5,000

Crime Stoppers: $2,000

Dickies’ Bar $2,000

WPPA: $5,000

Joey’ Yardarm: $5,000

Floyd’s Towing: $2,000

Hiawatha: $2,000

Teezers: $2,000

Private Citizens: $1,500

Josh Martin Roofing: $2,000

Boiler Room: $1,000

WatersEdge Hotel, LLC. $5000

Anyone with information was asked to please call Crimestoppers at 262-656-7333, 888-363-9330 or 8800-807-8477 (TIPS).

Sheriff’s officials said deputies and law enforcement officials from other agencies, including the Racine Police Department, canvassed the area surrounding Teezers bar on Monday. They asked that residents and business owners within a half-mile radius of the bar please check their backyards, alleyways, and properties for anything that may be considered suspicious or strange, including clothing, a weapon, or any other object that may be suspicious. If located, do not touch the item. Instead, call Racine police.

Funeral arrangements for Officer Hetland are as follows:

There will be a public visitation at Carthage College – A.F. Siebert Chapel (2001 Alford Park Drive “Sheridan Road” Kenosha, WI 53140) on Tuesday, June 25 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. and Wednesday morning, June 26 from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

Funeral services with full police honors will be held at Carthage College Siebert Chapel on Wednesday, June 26.

To read Officer Hetland’s obituary, CLICK HERE.

Officer John Hetland was off-duty when he was shot while attempting to intervene during an armed robbery at Teezers bar near 20th and Lathrop Avenue in Racine on Monday night, June 17. Officer Hetland, a 24-year veteran of the department, also served as a board member on the Wisconsin Professional Police Association (WPPA.) Those who knew Officer Hetland said although he was off the clock, Officer Hetland was never really “off-duty.” Officer Hetland left behind two children and countless loved ones.

A crowd gathered Sunday evening for a vigil outside Teezers in Officer Hetland’s honor.

“We’re not going to just remember that spot as a place where someone dies. We are going to say, that spot needs to be re-sanctified,” said Tamerin Hayward with Christ Church United Methodist/Racine Interfaith Coalition. “A friend and neighbor of mine — a member of my church — tends bar here part-time. He was here that night. Officer Hetland may have saved his life.”

“The city will never be able to replace him or the love he expressed to his community,” said Racine Mayor Cory Mason.

“We are grateful to him for his sacrifice,” said Rep. Greta Neubauer, D-Racine.

“It`s heartening to see so many people here – but it also lets you know how many people`s hearts are broken,” said Ruth Bradford-Johnson of Racine.

Members of the Racine Interfaith Coalition said it as the sixth vigil for the victim of a violent crime since Mother’s Day.

The Racine Police Department set up a fund to raise money to support Officer Hetland’s family. CLICK HERE to make a donation.