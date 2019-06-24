Looking for a way to help? Donate to the families of Officer John Hetland and Officer Kou Her

Sheriff: Man arrested for 5th OWI offense after suffering flat tire on I-94

Posted 3:03 pm, June 24, 2019

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee man was arrested for his fifth OWI offense after deputies stopped to assist him when he experienced a flat tire on I-94 southbound at College Avenue.

It happened Monday morning, June 24 around 9:45 a.m.

Sheriff’s officials said while talking with the driver, deputies observed signs of impairment.

The 46-year-old Milwaukee man performed poorly during field sobriety testing, and he was arrested. He also had an outstanding warrant for battery out of Greenfield.

Sheriff’s officials said his four prior convictions for OWI took place in 1993, 1994, 1996 and 2002. He faces up to six years in prison if convicted of OWI, fifth offense — a felony.

