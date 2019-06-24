× Sheriff: Wrong-way driver arrested on I-94 EB near 35th Street off-ramp

MILWAUKEE — A wrong-way driver was arrested early Monday, June 24, after Milwaukee County sheriff’s officials said the Milwaukee man, 25, traveled the wrong way on I-94.

According to the sheriff’s office, the driver entered I-94 at the St. Paul Street off-ramp, and traveled westbound in the eastbound lanes until he reached State Highway 175, where he turned his vehicle around.

Deputies responded and a traffic stop was performed as the vehicle was exiting I-94 EB at the 35th Street off-ramp.

Sheriff’s officials said the driver showed signs of impairment, and a preliminary breath test revealed a result of .15. He was arrested on a charge of second degree recklessly endangering safety, and he was cited for DUI, first offense.