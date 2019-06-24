Looking for a way to help? Donate to the families of Officer John Hetland and Officer Kou Her

Sheriff: Wrong-way driver arrested on I-94 EB near 35th Street off-ramp

Posted 2:28 pm, June 24, 2019, by

Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office

MILWAUKEE — A wrong-way driver was arrested early Monday, June 24, after Milwaukee County sheriff’s officials said the Milwaukee man, 25, traveled the wrong way on I-94.

According to the sheriff’s office, the driver entered I-94 at the St. Paul Street off-ramp, and traveled westbound in the eastbound lanes until he reached State Highway 175, where he turned his vehicle around.

Deputies responded and a traffic stop was performed as the vehicle was exiting I-94 EB at the 35th Street off-ramp.

Sheriff’s officials said the driver showed signs of impairment, and a preliminary breath test revealed a result of .15. He was arrested on a charge of second degree recklessly endangering safety, and he was cited for DUI, first offense.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.