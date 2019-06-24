‘They can’t pull the trigger:’ Group offers free gun locks after tragedies involving 5-year-old boys

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Three 5-year-old boys were killed in separate incidents within six days in southeast Wisconsin. At least two of the incidents involved the children getting their hands on firearms that were left within their reach. That prompted officials with WestCare Wisconsin to push for the use of gun locks.

Gun locks are easy to use and save lives.

"Gun locks save lives," said Travis Landry, WestCare vice president.

On June 5, a woman was taken into custody after a 3-year-old boy was shot near 17th and Keefe. The boy was rushed to Children's Hospital for surgery after suffering a serious gunshot wound.

Charges were filed Sunday, June 23 against Michael Moore, 25, who is facing one count of neglecting a child — consequence is death after a 5-year-old boy fatally shot himself inside a home near 45th and Concordia on Tuesday, June 18.

According to prosecutors, Moore indicated he purchased from Arms List a gun in February, which he carried “for protection.” While Moore was at work and the boy's mother was asleep, the boy got his hands on the gun, which was on a shelf in the living room. The boy shot himself in the head, and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Prosecutors said Moore indicated he had a lock and gun case, but didn't use them that day.

Formal charges were filed Thursday, June 20 against two Kenosha brothers accused in connection with the death of 5-year-old Dakari Weldon, who suffered a fatal gunshot wound inside a home near 60th Street and 21st Avenue in Kenosha on Monday, June 17. Authorities said Weldon was then transported to the hospital by two individuals who then left.

Javonn Cannon, 24, faces one count of homicide by negligent handling of a weapon, repeater, and one count of possession of THC, repeater. Jovonn Cannon, 24, faces one count of leave/store loaded firearm near child.

Prosecutors said Weldon was playing with a gun while Jovonn Cannon cleaned his room. According to prosecutors, Javonn Cannon said he placed the gun on the bed before leaving the room to smoke marijuana, and when he tried to take the gun from the boy, it went off. Jovonn Cannon was downstairs grabbing cleaning supplies when the shooting happened.

Early Saturday, June 22, a 5-year-old boy was found dead at 26th and Ruby in Milwaukee. Two adults were taken into custody for questioning. What led to the child's death in the incident near 26th and Ruby was still under investigation. Police records showed a 29-year-old was arrested on preliminary charges of physical abuse, and a 26-year-old woman was arrested for failing to report child neglect.

"I just can't imagine the pain families would have to through," said Alderman Cavalier Johnson.

Alderman Johnson, a father himself, said safe gun practices would've prevented these tragedies.

"That includes getting a gun lock if you have a gun," said Alderman Johnson.

Landry said having children inspired him to take action.

"When my oldest son was born, it changed my life," said Landry.

Between April 2018 and April 2019, WestCare officials issued 682 gun locks to members of the community free of charge through the organization's "Love Up, Lock Down" program, with those households containing a total of 1,112 children.

"When they get access to it, if you have a gun lock on it, at least you know they can't pull the trigger," said Landry.

Landry said no one should feel ashamed to ask for a gun lock. They're available to anyone, at any time, for free.

"We'll be handing them out whenever you need them," said Landry.

Contact WestCare Foundation by CLICKING HERE.