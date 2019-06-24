Live: Vigil for MPD Officer Kou Her, killed in crash near 60th and Capitol
Looking for a way to help? Donate to the families of Officer John Hetland and Officer Kou Her

‘We are concerned:’ Hundreds gather in Milwaukee to protest Pres. Trump’s threatened deportations

Posted 5:09 pm, June 24, 2019, by , Updated at 05:22PM, June 24, 2019

MILWAUKEE -- On Monday, June 24, hundreds gathered near Knapp and Broadway Streets in front of the Immigration and Customs Enforcement offices, blocking the doors and allowing their voices to be heard. This, after President Donald Trump warned that there would soon be a nationwide sweep aimed at "millions" of people living illegally in the U.S., including families. The sweeps were supposed to begin on Sunday, June 23, but President Trump said he postponed them "at the request of Democrats."

The activists linked arms to make a human barrier, doing what they could physically and metaphorically to try and block the pending deportation of people living in the United States illegally.

"Putting our body on the line," said Christine Burns, West Parish in Massachusetts. "We pray, and we stand in faith, solidarity and companionship."

Immigration protest

Immigration protest

The group advocated for immigrants who have been targeted by President Trump's administration.

"We are concerned about the people on the border," said Ell Wagner Joseph, Evangelical Church of America. "We are concerned about the people in this country that are living in the shadows."

The interfaith rally mixed church and politics, as hundreds of marchers gathered. Many agreed a nationwide immigration sweep is a moral issue.

Immigration protest

"We are here to demonstrate love, concern, acceptance, and hospitality," said Ell Wagner Joseph. "We are determined to turn the immigration policies around that are currently picking up people who are not criminals -- people who are contributing to our economy and our society."

On Saturday, Pres. Trump delayed the actions of removing people with final orders for a couple of weeks, hoping that Democrats and Republicans can "work out a solution to the asylum and loophole problems at the southern border. If not, deportations start."

Immigration protest

Galvanized and condemning the potential move, the sea of mixed faiths and backgrounds vowed to fight against it.

"We will show up," said Burns. "We will show up at the polls. We will show up at ICE. We will not stop showing up."

Immigration protest

Those at the demonstration visiting from other states said their advocacy would continue when they returned home. They said they would be part of several movements calling for humane migration policies that keep families together and allow people fleeing violence to find safety and security here in the U.S.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.