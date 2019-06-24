× ‘We wanted to dry the Nazis out:’ Police, locals spoiled German neo-Nazi festival by taking away their beer

OSTRITZ, Germany — It was a dry, sober weekend for a group of neo-Nazis in Germany after police and locals teamed up to strip them of their beer.

German police confiscated more than 4,200 liters of beer at a neo-Nazi rock festival last Friday in G, according to the Deutsche Presse Agentur. A court had banned all alcohol at the event, citing fears of violence.

Police posted photos of themselves confiscating beer on Twitter.

The locals weren’t taking any chances, either.

To prevent the extremists from circumventing the alcohol ban, locals and activists also bought up the beer in local grocery stores.

“We already had it planned a week before,” local activist Georg Salditt explained to Germany’s Bild newspaper. “We wanted to dry the Nazis out. We thought, if there’s going to be an alcohol ban, we’ll buy up everything at Penny (a German grocery store).”

In total, Salditt said they purchased more than 200 crates of beer.

“The Nazis weren’t happy about it,” activist Markus Kremser told the Mitteldeutscher Rundfunk.

In the end, there were more police at the “Shield and Sword” festival than neo-Nazis. The police said between 500 to 600 people attended the festival, while 1,400 police officers were deployed, according to the DPA. In contrast, police said about 2,000 people showed up to protest against the neo-Nazis.

The festival attracted twice the amount of people last year and did not have an alcohol ban.