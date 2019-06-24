‘Your own paycheck:’ Mayor Barrett welcomes young people to work through Earn & Learn Program

Live: Vigil for MPD Officer Kou Her, killed in crash near 60th and Capitol
June 24, 2019

MILWAUKEE -- Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett on Monday, June 24 welcomed dozens of young people for their first day of work through the city's "Earn & Learn" program.

Through the program, the city partners with local businesses, nonprofit organizations, and community-based and faith-based organizations. The program assists young people in making a successful transition from adolescence into adulthood through job skills and work experience.

"You're learning what it's like to have responsibility. You're learning what it's like to be able to work with people, to be punctual, to be respectful, and you're learning what it's like to make money and have your own paycheck, which is the most fun part of the entire experience. I don't care how old you are, you still like getting that paycheck," said Mayor Barrett.

Earn & Learn Program

It's open to anyone between the ages of 14 and 24. CLICK HERE to learn more.

