A movie that will make you sing — and one that will have you screaming

Posted 11:11 am, June 25, 2019

MILWAUKEE -- A movie that will make you sing and one that will have you screaming. Gino joins Real Milwaukee with a what's new at the box office this weekend. See what happened when the Real Milwaukee crew came face-to-face with the scary doll from "Annabelle."

