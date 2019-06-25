Alabama car dealership offers free bible, shotgun, American flag with purchase of vehicle

CHATOM, Ala. – An Alabama car dealership is offering prospective buyers lots of interesting add-ons with vehicle purchases throughout the month of July, according to WTVT.

Chatom Ford posted a video on their Facebook page titled “GUNS, GOD AND FREEDOM,” announcing a deal running through July 31 where every car purchased will come with a free Bible, 12-gauge shotgun and American flag.

According to WTVT, to qualify, a buyer must be 18 or older, have valid ID and pass all background checks associated with owning a firearm in Alabama.