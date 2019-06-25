Bourdain Benefit Dinner: Remember the man that has been an inspiration

MILWAUKEE -- Celebrating the life of celebrity chef and TV host Anthony Bourdain. Hotel Madrid on Tuesday night, June 25 will host a benefit dinner in his honor.

About Bourdain Benefit Dinner (website)

Join us as we remember the man that has been an inspiration for everything we do, in our travels and everywhere we go. We celebrate with a menu curated by some of his amazing trips and donate 100% of the food sales to the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Milwaukee.

$10 tickets available will be redeemable for one food menu item. Additional food and beverage can be purchased.