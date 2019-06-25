Caught on camera: Racine officials need your help to identify man wanted in burglary

RACINE COUNTY — The Racine County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a burglary that happened early Sunday morning, June 23 at Chance’s in Rochester. It happened around 2:15 a.m.

Officials said the man pictured below appeared to be familiar with the establishment.

If you recognize this person or have any information regarding this event, please contact Investigator Heather Spranger at 262-636-3367. You can also leave an anonymous tip at Crime Stoppers 888-636-9330, using the Crime Stoppers of Racine County P3 app, or at http://www.racine.crimestoppersweb.com.