Congrats! Milwaukee celebrates Giannis Antetokounmpo’s MVP win

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee is celebrating Giannis Antetokounmpo’s NBA MVP win and the Milwaukee County Transit System (MCTS) is along for the ride.

Starting Tuesday, June 25 all 400 buses in the fleet will flash the words “CONGRATS GIANNIS!” on their display screens.

Milwaukee Bucks Head Coach Mike Budenholzer also took home NBA honors.

“Everyone at MCTS would like to congratulate Giannis as well as Mike Budenholzer — who was named NBA Coach of the Year, Jon Horst — who was named NBA Executive of the Year, and the entire Bucks organization for a great season,” MCTS said.

Antetokounmpo joins Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as one of the two MVP’s in team history. He went from an unknown late lottery NBA Draft choice in 2013, to the league’s most valuable player in just six years.

The Greek Freak gave an emotional acceptance speech at the NBA Awards as he thanked his family for always being his biggest supporters.

“I want to thank the front office, the ownership for believing in me, when I was 18 years old back in Greece. They allow me to lead this team and trust me, and I want to thank Milwaukee,” Antetokounmpo said.

The Bucks Pro Shop inside Fiserv Forum has also stocked up with MVP gear. Fans can grab a Giannis Antetokounmpo MVP t-shirt and Friday, June 28 the shop will unveil more gear including a pennant, kooze, magnet and lanyard.