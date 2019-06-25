Disappearance of Lynn Rickard remains a mystery 2 years later

RACINE COUNTY — Tuesday, June 25 marks two years since Kansasville woman Lynn Rickard disappeared.

Investigators believe Rickard left her home through a window back on June 25 of 2017. In the months since that day, there have been multiple area-wide manhunts including volunteers, drones and search dogs.

No clues in Rickard’s disappearance have ever turned up.

Rickard suffers from mental illness and was adjusting to new medication when she went missing.

FOX6 News reached out to the Racine County Sheriff’s Office to see if there’s any update on the case.

Search for Lynn Rickard (social media accounts)