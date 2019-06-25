Looking for a way to help? Donate to the families of Officer John Hetland and Officer Kou Her

‘Drive to change lives:’ Check out the newly revamped YMCA in New Berlin

Posted 9:23 am, June 25, 2019

NEW BERLIN -- More and more older adults want to be active -- and now there's a fitness facility just for them. Brian Kramp spent the morning at a newly revamped YMCA is New Berlin.

About YMCA (website)

What is the Y? To many it is a place - a place where the community gathers safely with family and friends or where members work on becoming the person they want to be. Some think of the Y as an organization - a proud leader in the community. Others recognize the Y as a movement - a tireless drive to change lives and to strengthen the communities we serve. But there's more to our story. Every day the spirit of the Y brings us together by the caring, passion, and conviction of those dedicated to our mission.

