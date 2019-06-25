Final beam placed on BMO Harris Tower marking key construction milestone

Severe T-storm watch for parts of southeast Wisconsin until 9 p.m. Tuesday
Posted 2:53 pm, June 25, 2019, by , Updated at 03:04PM, June 25, 2019

MILWAUKEE — The BMO Tower marked another construction milestone on its way to completion in downtown Milwaukee on Tuesday, June 25.

Crews topped off the 25-story building by putting the final beam in place.

Located right across the street from City Hall — at 790 N. Water Street — the building adds more than 380,000 square feet of office space.

Announced tenants at the BMO Tower include BMO Harris BankMichael Best & FriedrichHeartland Advisors and Andrus Intellectual Property Law.

During Tuesday’s topping-off ceremony, members of the construction crew signed the final beam before it was lifted into place

