Former Packers Nick Collins, James Jones helped Boys & Girls Club kids stay healthy this summer

MILWAUKEE — A couple former Green Bay Packers players were in Milwaukee Tuesday, June 25 to help ensure kids have a healthy summer.

Nick Collins and James Jones joined more than 300 Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater Milwaukee members — leading groups focused on the importance of health and wellness. They talked about eating right, staying fit, and forming positive relationships.

“I was part of the Boys and Girls Club, and just, the lessons they teach you — a lot of life lessons that I still use to this day that I learned at the Boys and Girls Club, so it’s an honor to be here. I’m glad I could be here, and I love staying active, so if I can get out here with the kids, like I said, I’m not going to make anybody throw up. It ain’t a promise, but I’m excited to come out here and run around,” said Jones.

More than 200 volunteers from Kohl’s led the kids through different activity stations.

