Heartwarming photo captured moment big brother hugged little sister after preschool graduation

FAIRFIELD COUNTY, Conn. — A heartwarming photo captured every parent’s dream — a gesture of pure love between siblings.

The photo from Fairfield County, Connecticut showed the moment when big brother gave his little sister a hug after her preschool graduation.

The children’s mother said she was overwhelmed with joy when her son took the time to tell his sister how proud he was of her.

Aundrea Smith, the mother, said the little girl started crying, and when her dad asked her why she was crying, she said, “I’m just happy.”