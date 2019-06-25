Severe T-storm watch for parts of southeast Wisconsin until 9 p.m. Tuesday
‘Jeopardy!’ champ out of World Series of Poker in Las Vegas

Posted 12:40 pm, June 25, 2019, by , Updated at 12:42PM, June 25, 2019

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JUNE 19: TV personality James Holzhauer arrives at the 2019 NHL Awards at the Mandalay Bay Events Center on June 19, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

LAS VEGAS — “Jeopardy!” champion and professional sports gambler James Holzhauer didn’t have as much success in his first appearance at two World Series of Poker events in Las Vegas.

Tournament spokesman Seth Palansky said Tuesday that Holzhauer and Poker Hall of Famer Mike Sexton played about five hours Monday before finishing out of the money in a tag-team tournament.

That was Holzhauer’s second event of the day.

Earlier, the 32-time “Jeopardy!” winner finished short of the prize pool in 454th place among some1,800 entrants in a No-Limit Hold’em tournament.

Holzhauer had planned donate half of any winnings to a Las Vegas nonprofit for homeless high school students.

Holzhauer won more than $2.4 million on the TV game show.

He has made several donations to charities in recent weeks.

