Severe T-storm watch for parts of southeast Wisconsin until 9 p.m. Tuesday
Looking for a way to help? Donate to the families of Officer John Hetland and Officer Kou Her

Missing boy recovered from Wisconsin River after long search

Posted 3:11 pm, June 25, 2019, by

Search for missing child in Wisconsin River, Adams County

FRIENDSHIP — Authorities have found the body of an 11-year-old boy who had been missing for nearly a week in the Wisconsin River in the Wisconsin Dells.

Adams County Sheriff Brent York says the body of Jamison Owen Dean Miller was found around 7:30 a.m. Monday, June 24 near the Kilbourn Dam. The rural Grand Marsh boy had been missing since he went underwater while swimming with family on June 18 and didn’t resurface.

The dam is just downriver from the area where Jamison went missing.

Search crews used sonar units and remote-controlled devices during search. York said on Sunday that the search would be scaled back, with diving operations suspended, but crews remained on the river.

Friends and family held a vigil for Jamison on Saturday.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.