MPD: 3 men wanted for armed robbery, recklessly endangering safety

MILWAUKEE –Milwaukee police need your help identifying three men wanted for an armed robbery and recklessly endangering safety incident that occurred on Saturday, June 22. It happened around 12:30 a.m. near Teutonia Avenue and Green Tree Road.

According to police, the men entered the business and were confronted by an employee, who believed the individuals were about to shoplift.

The first man pointed a black handgun at the victim and ordered the victim to the cash register. He then forced the victim to the ground as the second and third men took money from the safe and cash register, along with a box of cigars and a scale.

During the physical struggle with the victim, the first man fired one shot from the firearm near the victim’s head. The men then fled on foot north from the business.

The men were described as follows:

1. A man, black, in his early 20s, standing 5’7″ tall with a slim build. He was wearing a black winter hat, black hooded sweatshirt, black pants, black and white shoes, and he was armed with a black semi-automatic handgun and crowbar.

2. A man, black, in his late teens, standing 5’8″ tall with a medium build and short dreadlocks. He was last seen wearing a black Nike sweatshirt with Nike written in white across the front, black pants, gray shoes with orange laces, and a yellow backpack.

3. A man, black, in his early 20s, standing 5’5″ tall with a slim build. He was wearing a black Calvin Kline hooded sweatshirt, black pants, black and gray shoes, and a red backpack.

PHOTO GALLERY

If you have any information regarding this incident, please call 414-935-7360.