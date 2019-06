× Police: 18-year-old woman hurt in shooting near 30th and Burleigh

MILWAUKEE — An 18-year-old woman was injured in a shooting near 30th and Burleigh Tuesday morning, June 25.

It happened around 11:40 a.m.

Police said the victim got into a verbal argument with the known shooter, and the verbal argument escalated.

The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

The investigation was ongoing.