Police: 2 shot, wounded near 53rd and Hampton in Milwaukee, no arrests made

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened Monday night, June 24 near 53rd and Hampton. It happened around 7 p.m.

When officers arrived on scene they located two victims suffering from gunshot wounds.

The investigation revealed that both victims, a 30-year-old man and a 23-year-old man, were standing outside when a vehicle drove past and a suspect from inside the vehicle fired multiple gunshots at the victims.

The suspect(s) fled in the vehicle after firing the gunshots.

The Milwaukee Fire Department responded and provided medical care for both victims and transported them to a local hospital.

MPD continues to search for the suspect(s).