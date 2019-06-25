× Police: Knife-wielding individual shot, killed by Neenah officer in Menasha

MENASHA — One person was killed in an officer-involved shooting in Menasha on Tuesday, June 25.

The incident happened at the Butte des Morts View Apartments in the 900 block of Tayco Street in Menasha, not far from the the city’s border with Fox Crossing.

According to Neenah police, officers from Neenah and Menasha were executing a search warrant relating to an Internet Crimes Against Children investigation when the subject of the investigation obtained a knife and confronted officers with it.

Police said that person was shot by a Neenah police officer.

Life-saving measures were performed, and the individual was taken to the hospital, where the subject died.

The Neenah officer was placed on administrative leave, per department policy.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice’s Division of Criminal Investigation was tasked with leading the investigation into this incident.