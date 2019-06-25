× Police: Woman threatens to kill store employees, officers over lipstick

NASHVILLE — Police in Tennessee have arrested a woman after she threatened employees of a store and Metro Police officers over a tube of lipstick.

According to arrest records, officers were dispatched to Kim’s Hair Plus on the 1000 block of 9th Avenue North for a call of an aggravated assault. When they arrived, officers made contact with the victim who was an employee at the store.

The employee told police that 54-year-old Patricia Aboh came into the store and requested a tube of lipstick. She then reportedly got upset and irate after she was given the product she asked for. Aboh reportedly picked up a pair of scissors that were on the counter and threatened to kill the employees inside the store. The victim moved out of the way and called police.

Several people in the store witnessed the incident and corroborated the victim’s story. Aboh also reportedly left the store, took a rock and damaged one of the employees’ vehicles. Officers saw Aboh while at another location across the street and went to confront her.

While Aboh was taken into custody, officers say she began making threats to officers and began threatening to shoot and kill the employees in the store as well as the officers on the scene. She also reportedly became very defiant and hostile toward officers.

Metro Police said there was video footage from the business of the entire incident. Aboh also reportedly became hostile toward officers while being transported into booking and did not want to talk to officers in booking. Aboh was successfully booked in after numerous requests and assistance of another officer.

Aboh is facing multiple charges including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and disorderly conduct. She was booked into Davidson County jail on $16,000 bond.