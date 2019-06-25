Officials: 6 dead, including 4 children, in Langlade County house fire

PICKEREL — Six people died in a house fire in northern Wisconsin early Tuesday, June 25, according to the Langlade County Sheriff’s Office.

The county’s coroner says two adults and four children died in the fire, according to a report from WLUK.

A report from WSAW says the children range in ages from 10 months old to 7 years old.

Around 6:30 a.m., officials were called to a multi-family home on County Highway DD in Pickerel, Langlade County.

The Langlade County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Pickerel Fire Department, Town of Langlade Fire Department, Wolf River Fire Department, the Langlade County Fire Investigation Team, and Wisconsin Department of Justice Fire Investigation Team.

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX6 News and FOX6Now.com for updates.