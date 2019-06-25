Looking for a way to help? Donate to the families of Officer John Hetland and Officer Kou Her

Rubbish fire spreads to vacant home near Richards and North in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Firefighters on Tuesday morning, June 25 responded to the scene of fire near Richards Street and North Avenue in Milwaukee. The call came in around 5:30 a.m.

When crews arrived on scene, fire was showing from the roof and there was an active fire on the second floor.

Authorities believe someone may have started a trash/rubbish fire — and it spread to a vacant home.  Officials say this is similar to an incident in the same area two weeks ago.

A firefighter was transported from the scene to a local hospital for a shoulder injury.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

