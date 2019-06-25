× Ryan Braun promotes ‘Summer Learning Gain Initiative,’ aimed at preventing learning loss

MILWAUKEE — On Monday, June 24, Milwaukee Brewers left fielder Ryan Braun took Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater Milwaukee kids on a shopping spree at Kohl’s, and on Tuesday, June 25, he promoted summer reading.

Braun stopped by the Silver Spring Neighborhood Center on Tuesday as part of the SHARP Literacy summer educational program involving approximately 375 students.

The program uses summer break to support academic success by helping urban school students prevent learning loss.

Braun spoke with dozens of kids about the Ryan Braun Summer Learning Gain Initiative, a SHARP educational program, and the importance of summer reading.

The kids then took part in a scavenger hunt, enjoyed some ice cream, and met with the Famous Racing Sausages.