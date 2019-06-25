Visitation for Officer Hetland to be held at Carthage College Siebert Chapel

KENOSHA -- A public visitation will be held Tuesday, June 25 for Racine Police Officer John Hetland. The visitation will be at Carthage College Seibert Chapel on Tuesday from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. and Wednesday from 9:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.
Officer John Hetland was off-duty when he was shot while attempting to intervene during an armed robbery at Teezers bar near 20th and Lathrop Avenue in Racine on Monday night, June 17. Officer Hetland, a 24-year veteran of the department, also served as a board member on the Wisconsin Professional Police Association (WPPA.) Those who knew Officer Hetland said although he was off the clock, Officer Hetland was never really “off-duty.” Officer Hetland left behind two children and countless loved ones.
To read Officer Hetland’s obituary, CLICK HERE.
The Racine Police Department set up a fund to raise money to support Officer Hetland’s family. CLICK HERE to make a donation.
The reward for information leading to the arrest of the person who shot and killed Racine Police Officer John Hetland increased to $78,500 Monday, June 24, the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department announced.
Donors include:
- FBI $20,000
- Andis Company: $15,000
- Racine Culvers: $5,000
- Kenosha Tattoo Company $1,000
- Crime Stoppers Reward stands at $37,500 with donations from the below businesses:
Z Mac Transportation $2,000
- Central Saw & Mower $1,000
- Educator’s Credit Union $5,000
- Crime Stoppers: $2,000
- Dickies’ Bar $2,000
- WPPA: $5,000
- Joey’ Yardarm: $5,000
- Floyd’s Towing: $2,000
- Hiawatha: $2,000
- Teezers: $2,000
- Private Citizens: $1,500
- Josh Martin Roofing: $2,000
- Boiler Room: $1,000
- WatersEdge Hotel, LLC. $5000
Anyone with information was asked to please call Crimestoppers at 262-656-7333, 888-363-9330 or 8800-807-8477 (TIPS).