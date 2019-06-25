Visitation for Officer Hetland to be held at Carthage College Siebert Chapel

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KENOSHA -- A public visitation will be held Tuesday, June 25 for Racine Police Officer John Hetland. The visitation will be at Carthage College Seibert Chapel on Tuesday from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. and Wednesday from 9:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

Officer John Hetland was off-duty when he was shot while attempting to intervene during an armed robbery at Teezers bar near 20th and Lathrop Avenue in Racine on Monday night, June 17. Officer Hetland, a 24-year veteran of the department, also served as a board member on the Wisconsin Professional Police Association (WPPA.) Those who knew Officer Hetland said although he was off the clock, Officer Hetland was never really “off-duty.” Officer Hetland left behind two children and countless loved ones.

To read Officer Hetland’s obituary, CLICK HERE.

The Racine Police Department set up a fund to raise money to support Officer Hetland’s family. CLICK HERE to make a donation.

The reward for information leading to the arrest of the person who shot and killed Racine Police Officer John Hetland increased to $78,500 Monday, June 24, the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department announced.

Donors include:

FBI $20,000

Andis Company: $15,000

Racine Culvers: $5,000

Kenosha Tattoo Company $1,000

Crime Stoppers Reward stands at $37,500 with donations from the below businesses:

Z Mac Transportation $2,000

Z Mac Transportation $2,000 Central Saw & Mower $1,000

Educator’s Credit Union $5,000

Crime Stoppers: $2,000

Dickies’ Bar $2,000

WPPA: $5,000

Joey’ Yardarm: $5,000

Floyd’s Towing: $2,000

Hiawatha: $2,000

Teezers: $2,000

Private Citizens: $1,500

Josh Martin Roofing: $2,000

Boiler Room: $1,000

WatersEdge Hotel, LLC. $5000

Anyone with information was asked to please call Crimestoppers at 262-656-7333, 888-363-9330 or 8800-807-8477 (TIPS).