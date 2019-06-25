Looking for a way to help? Donate to the families of Officer John Hetland and Officer Kou Her

Visitation for Officer Hetland to be held at Carthage College Siebert Chapel

Posted 5:43 am, June 25, 2019, by , Updated at 06:36AM, June 25, 2019

John Hetland

KENOSHA -- A public visitation will be held Tuesday, June 25 for Racine Police Officer John Hetland. The visitation will be at Carthage College Seibert Chapel on Tuesday from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. and Wednesday from 9:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

Officer John Hetland was off-duty when he was shot while attempting to intervene during an armed robbery at Teezers bar near 20th and Lathrop Avenue in Racine on Monday night, June 17. Officer Hetland, a 24-year veteran of the department, also served as a board member on the Wisconsin Professional Police Association (WPPA.) Those who knew Officer Hetland said although he was off the clock, Officer Hetland was never really “off-duty.” Officer Hetland left behind two children and countless loved ones.

To read Officer Hetland’s obituary, CLICK HERE.

Memorial for Officer Hetland

Remembering Officer Hetland at Teezers

The Racine Police Department set up a fund to raise money to support Officer Hetland’s family. CLICK HERE to make a donation.

The reward for information leading to the arrest of the person who shot and killed Racine Police Officer John Hetland increased to $78,500 Monday, June 24, the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department announced.

Donors include:

  • FBI $20,000
  • Andis Company: $15,000
  • Racine Culvers: $5,000
  • Kenosha Tattoo Company $1,000
  • Crime Stoppers Reward stands at $37,500 with donations from the below businesses:
    Z Mac Transportation $2,000
  • Central Saw & Mower $1,000
  • Educator’s Credit Union $5,000
  • Crime Stoppers: $2,000
  • Dickies’ Bar $2,000
  • WPPA: $5,000
  • Joey’ Yardarm: $5,000
  • Floyd’s Towing: $2,000
  • Hiawatha: $2,000
  • Teezers: $2,000
  • Private Citizens: $1,500
  • Josh Martin Roofing: $2,000
  • Boiler Room: $1,000
  • WatersEdge Hotel, LLC. $5000

Anyone with information was asked to please call Crimestoppers at 262-656-7333, 888-363-9330 or 8800-807-8477 (TIPS).

Man wanted in death of Racine Police Officer John Hetland

Man wanted in death of Racine Police Officer John Hetland

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.