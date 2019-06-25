Severe T-storm watch for parts of southeast Wisconsin until 9 p.m. Tuesday
Wisconsin mother, daughter charged in 13-year-old’s death

Posted 1:17 pm, June 25, 2019

MINERAL POINT — A Mineral Point, Wisconsin woman and her adult daughter have been charged in the death of a 13-year-old girl.

Fifty-year-old Laurie Barry and 27-year-old Alexis Barry have been charged with party to first-degree reckless homicide in the May 2018 death of Selah Kaden who was visiting the family from North Carolina.

Court documents say Kaden had been beaten and smothered or suffocated.

A court hearing in Lafayette County Circuit Court is scheduled July 9. Court records do not list defense attorneys.

