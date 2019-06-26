× 65-year-old Crivitz man arrested for OWI, 7th offense in Marinette County

MARINETTE COUNTY — A Crivitz man was arrested for OWI, seventh offense in Marinette County on Tuesday evening, June 25.

The arrest happened on St. Paul Road at Noquebay Road, shortly before 7 p.m.

According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, the driver was stopped for a brake light that was out following an initial driving complaint.

While speaking with the driver, a trooper detected an odor of intoxicants coming from him.

An investigation, including field sobriety testing, indicated the driver was operating while under the influence.

The 65-year-old man was arrested for OWI, seventh offense, and taken to the hospital for a blood draw. He was then transported to the Marinette County Jail.