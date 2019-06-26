Looking for a way to help? Donate to the families of Officer John Hetland and Officer Kou Her

Body of 12-year-old pulled from Kaukauna pond

Posted 10:18 pm, June 26, 2019, by
Dylun Tapio

Dylun Tapio

KAUKAUNA — Authorities say the body of a 12-year-old boy has been recovered from a retention pond in Kaukauna.

Fire officials say the boy and his younger brothers went to the retention pond at Lamplighter Apartments to release a turtle Tuesday night. Three brothers ended up in the pond. The boy remaining on shore saw two of his brothers struggling in the water and began calling for help.

WLUK-TV reports a mother and daughter from the apartments came running to the pond. One jumped in and pulled the two struggling brothers from the water. The third boy remained missing in the pond.

Kaukauna and Vandenbroek fire departments and Outagamie County sheriff’s dive team were dispatched about 9:30 p.m. and located the boy about 1½ to 2 hours later.

