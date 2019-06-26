Looking for a way to help? Donate to the families of Officer John Hetland and Officer Kou Her

Driver arrested for OWI, 1st offense after crashing into guardrail near Miller Park

MILWAUKEE — A woman was arrested for OWI, first offense after a crash near Miller Park Wednesday morning, June 26.

It happened around 8:30 a.m.

Officials with the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office said the woman was headed northbound on the West Wells Street on-ramp to State Highway 175 when she lost control of her vehicle and struck the right guardrail.

The vehicle stopped on the right side of the guardrail, facing the wrong way.

An investigation was ongoing.

