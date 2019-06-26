× Drivers take note: Hot weather increases chances for pavement buckling

SOUTHEAST WISCONSIN — Officials with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation say hot, humid weather in the forecast this week could create conditions for pavement buckling. Motorists are asked to take extra caution.

Pavement buckles are most common during the first few heat waves of the season when the weather quickly goes from cool to very hot, causing pavement to expand. This can cause slabs of pavement to push against each other, and if the pressure becomes great enough, the pavement can buckle. While it’s difficult to predict exactly when or where buckling may occur, WisDOT offers the following tips for motorists:

Ensure all vehicle occupants are buckled up. Slow down, eliminate distractions and scan the road ahead carefully.

Watch for slowing traffic and be ready to move over for all roadside workers including highway crews as they repair damaged pavement.

Before your trip, check the 511 Travel Information system (www.511wi.gov) for the latest on any incidents or delays.

Report serious pavement issues by calling 911. Be ready to provide specific location information.

